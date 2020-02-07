Home

Henry Cornelius Paetkau

Of St. Catharines. Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 in his 84th year at Hospice Niagara. Henry is survived by his loving wife Dianne, children Susan (John), Ken (Debi), Christine (Kent), 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. We will cherish the wonderful times and life lessons he shared with us. Henry was a pharmacist in Thorold and Niagara Falls. He spent many years volunteering at detox. He enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, sports, and card games at the Seniors Centre. Thanks to the caregivers of Niagara home care and hospice who kindly provided Henry's care. The celebration of Henry's life will be held on Sunday, February 9th at 3:30 p.m. at Queenston Heights Restaurant. Donations to Hospice Niagara www.hospiceniagara.ca. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 7, 2020
