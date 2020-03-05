|
1928-2020 Leon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at McNally House Hospice, in his 92nd year. Dearly beloved husband of Ann (nee Gastle) for over 66 years. Loved father of Lynn Betzner (Robert Lyon) and the late David Betzner (2017)(Tanya Purchase). Cherished grandfather of Atticus and Adeleine Lyon and Alexander Betzner. Dear brother of the late Merl Koegler (John) and brother-in-law of Allen Gastle. Raised in Grimsby, Leon was an active member of the community throughout his life. When he began running the family hardware store business, it became known locally as "Betzner" hardware. Leon had a passion for customer service over his 42 years at the hardware store and built many wonderful and long lasting relationships in Grimsby. Leon was a Past Master and Life Member of Union Lodge #7 and a life member of McCallum Chapter #29. Honorary Member of Erie Parish United Lodge #161 Cheektowaga, USA, and member of the Scottish Rite, Hamilton. Upon retirement he was active with the Grimsby Probus Club, Grimsby Curling Club, Grimsby Lawn Bowling Club and continued his engagement with Trinity United Church, Grimsby. Leon will be long remembered by his many friends for his enjoyment of life, work ethic, honesty, charm and good humour. The family would like to thank the staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital for the tender care they provided Leon during his final months. In addition, a very special thank-you to Dr. Denise Marshall and her amazing team, whose vision, compassion, and leadership has created a truly wonderful palliative care approach. Cremation has taken place. Visitation took place at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3 - 5 p.m. The memorial service was held at Trinity United Church, 100 Main Street West, Grimsby on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. For those who wish, memorial contributions to McNally House Hospice, West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation or Trinity United Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
