Herta Kalcher passed away at the Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie on November 1, 2020 at the age of 95. The loving wife of the late Hans, cherished daughter of the late Josef and Anna Lamprecht and predeceased as well by siblings Josef Lamprecht, Rudolf Lamprecht, Anna Kowatsch and Maria Kren and son in law Karl Baumgartner. She leaves behind her loving daughters Rosemarie Coulson (Grant) and Belinda Mackenzie (Donald). She was the proud grandmother to Robert (Natalie), Sherry Ann, Andrew (Cassandra), Joshua, Caleb (Courtney), Levi and Jessica and to her step-grandchildren Andrea, Penny and Lisa (Andy). Brock, Triston, Jakob, Angelina, Sawyer, Anniston and Abigail will be told many wonderful stories of their great grandmother. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. In keeping with Herta's wishes, private services were entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie. Cremation will take place and burial in Austria, reuniting with Hans will take place when permitted. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca