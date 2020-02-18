|
At 86 years of age, Ian died due to the end stages of heart and kidney failure. His daughter, niece and nephew were there with him,holding his hand and stroking his forehead as he stopped breathing. It was very peaceful and quiet, raw and beautiful. His family members in Canada, Andrew, Angela, Stephen, Barbara, Kesar, Tao, Victoria and Nathan would like to extend an invitation to all his friends to a Celebration of Life gathering to take place on Sunday, Feb. 23 between 2-4pm at the Niagara on the Lake community center in the Simpson room. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red Roof Retreat in Niagara on the Lake. They provide quality recreational, educational and respite services to children, youth and young adults with special needs, and their families.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 18, 2020