Passed away at St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 63 after a short but brave fight with cancer. Beloved son of Mary and the late John Steel, dear brother of Karen Paterson (Graham) and Tom Steel (Beth), loved uncle of Sean, David, Matthew and Sarah. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ian's life will be held in spring 2021. If desired, memorial contributions to The Cancer Society
of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
