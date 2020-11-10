1/1
Ian STEEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 63 after a short but brave fight with cancer. Beloved son of Mary and the late John Steel, dear brother of Karen Paterson (Graham) and Tom Steel (Beth), loved uncle of Sean, David, Matthew and Sarah. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ian's life will be held in spring 2021. If desired, memorial contributions to The Cancer Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved