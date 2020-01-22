|
Born September 18, 1924, in Bulyea, Saskatchewan. Passed January 10, 2020. Surrounded by love, our shining light and beautiful mother passed peacefully at her home at Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls. At 95, she celebrated every day with joy and shared that joy with everyone she met. Ila proudly served as President of the Residents Council at Meadows of Dorchester for several years. Living in Walkerton while working with Palliative Care she used her compassion and her kindness to help numerous families. She continued with Fort Erie Palliative Care upon moving to Ridgeway. Mom loved life, her family, her church and her many friends. She truly loved her cherished pets and appreciated music, theatre, quilting and a good book. Beloved wife of the late James Lyle Deneau (1977) and predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her children James (Sheila), Bill (Marlene), John Mark (Lois), Laura (Bill), Peggy (Tony) and Louise. Ila is also survived by many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A very special thanks to Dr. Charles Hu, Colleen Morningstar and all the incredible staff and volunteers that made Meadows such a wonderful and caring home for mom. Thank you to the staff that helped mom through her final journey. Your love, compassion, tenderness and respect will always be remembered. Blessings to all her friends at Meadows. They became her loving extended family and helped make each day fun and meaningful. Mom, you will always be loved, and you will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please give to a . A Celebration of Life service will take place later at All Saints' Anglican Church in Ridgeway and a private interment will be held in the Spring. Online condolences at Benner Funeral Services. We thank them for their support, kindness and help.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 22, 2020