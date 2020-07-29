Iolanda DeBartolo

DeBartolo, Iolanda Iolanda peacefully passed away at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. As we mourn her loss there is much comfort in knowing that she is joyfully reunited with her beloved husband Eugenio. Her unconditional love and deep devotion to family lives on through her children and grandchildren. Share her kindness by giving in some way to those among us that are in need. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. A private service has been arranged. Your support is greatly appreciated. We are especially grateful to Dr. Scher and the staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. -The DeBartolo Family Online condolences and memories may be made at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jul. 29, 2020.