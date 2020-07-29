1/1
Iolanda DeBartolo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeBartolo, Iolanda Iolanda peacefully passed away at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. As we mourn her loss there is much comfort in knowing that she is joyfully reunited with her beloved husband Eugenio. Her unconditional love and deep devotion to family lives on through her children and grandchildren. Share her kindness by giving in some way to those among us that are in need. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. A private service has been arranged. Your support is greatly appreciated. We are especially grateful to Dr. Scher and the staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. -The DeBartolo Family Online condolences and memories may be made at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved