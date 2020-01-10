Home

Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Iris Anne Garber


1928 - 03
Iris died at nearly 92 years of age on the evening of Sunday, January 5, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. Fortunately, Iris was able to remain in her own home until just a few days before her death. She sorely missed her husband and soulmate of many decades, Harry, who died suddenly a few years ago. Iris was a loved spouse and mother and had a life full of other accomplishments. She was one of the early McGill University trained Physiotherapists in Canada and practiced at the Montreal General Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal. Iris was the owner of two incarnations of the charming "The Cobblestone" gift store in Westmount, PQ and Grimsby, ON. Iris was active in her community as a volunteer for and the President of the Literary Council of Lincoln. She served for many years on the Montreal and the Ontario Boards of Jeunesses Musicales of Canada fostering music and the arts in her communities. Iris was a member of the Volunteer Committee of the Grimsby Public Art Gallery and also managed its gallery shop for many years. She is mourned and will be missed by her son Tony and daughter-in-law Chris, her daughter Katherine and son-in-law Stephen, her grandchildren Eve, Sam, Michael and Kimberly and step-grandchildren Madee and Liz. At Iris' request there will not be a funeral. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. If you wish, donations to the Grimsby Public Art Gallery would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
