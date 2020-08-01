Isabelle Coulombe (nee Chartrand), 92, died peacefully at Garrison Place on the 29 of July, 2020 with three of her four children by her side. Isabelle was the fourth of eleven children born in Gatineau, Quebec. The family moved to the small town of Noelville, Ontario, where she spent her childhood before leaving for teachers' college in Sudbury. Soon after graduating she was swept off her feet by a handsome young man driving into town in his new Ford, who bid and won her boxed lunch at a local "lunch box social". Robert Coulombe was to be her lifelong husband for 56 years. Their life was one of commitment and adventure. Isabelle's trust and faith in her husband's ambitions allowed the family to prosper, finally settling in Fort Erie. She truly came into her own when Bob started his own business. After studying bookkeeping and business she became an astute and capable business woman, complimenting Bob's considerable toolmaking and design skills. Just as Isabelle was driven and exacting in her work life so was Isabelle warm, supportive and incredibly caring of her family and friends. She reveled in family get-togethers and was never happier than when surrounded by the Chartrand and Coulombe extended families on the shores of Lake Nipissing. Isabelle was both a conventional and free thinker, a woman of deep faith, true to her beliefs, and also willing to explore new ideas and concepts. Few people cut as elegant and dignified a figure as Isabelle with her natural sense of style and love of fashion. She was interested in people and always ready to offer support and advice. Isabelle was small in stature but a woman large in character and substance and her passing will leave a huge void in the lives of those who knew and loved her best. Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband Robert, brothers Conrad, Norman, Bernard, and Jean-Yves and sisters Lily, Colette and Julie. Those left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Connie and Carmen, and brother Ray (Lena). Her four children, Monique (David), Don (Jo), Robert Jr. "Bobby" (Kim), Paula (Brad), her four grandchildren, Gillian (Brandon), Michael (Kennedy), Andrew (Stacey), and Nicholas, and precious great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Madelyn as well as many nephews, nieces and friends. We cannot close before acknowledging Dr. Claudius Che, for his exceptional care of our mom over many years. Dr. Che's quiet, compassionate manner has been a healing balm in itself. He has made visits on weekends, holidays and late into the night on so many occasions, offering council and support quite apart from his medical expertise. We don't have enough words to express our gratitude. Lastly, our thanks to the incredible staff at Garrison Place where Isabelle lived for the past two and half years. They have been another family to Isabelle, giving her the most genuinely loving, kind and dedicated care, any family could wish for their loved one. Over the past week there was nothing more the staff could have done to make our family feel more supported, welcomed and comfortable as we held vigil at Isabelle's bedside. From the director to the nurses, aides, support, cleaning, laundry and catering staff, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to you all for the many individual and collective kindnesses you showed to Isabelle during her residency and her family during this final illness. Really, words cannot express how truly grateful and in awe we are. A private celebration of Isabelle's life will take place at a future date when Isabelle's family can be reunited safely. Benner Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca