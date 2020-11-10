1/
Isla TOPP
Peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Isla Topp (nee Copeland) of Wellandport passed away at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Topp (d. 2000). Also predeceased by her sweetie Charlie Weatherall (d. 2016). Loving mother of Gary (Hazel), Harry (Barb), Ron, Dennis, Dianne (Don) Pitts, and Darlene (Keith) Garnhum. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Isla's family would like to give a special thank you to a very important friend Jill Ferrera. A private funeral service will take place at a later date. If desired, Memorial donations to Community Care, West Lincoln would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
