Peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Isla Topp (nee Copeland) of Wellandport passed away at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Topp (d. 2000). Also predeceased by her sweetie Charlie Weatherall (d. 2016). Loving mother of Gary (Hazel), Harry (Barb), Ron, Dennis, Dianne (Don) Pitts, and Darlene (Keith) Garnhum. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Isla's family would like to give a special thank you to a very important friend Jill Ferrera. A private funeral service will take place at a later date. If desired, Memorial donations to Community Care, West Lincoln would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com