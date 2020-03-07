Home

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at the age of 84, on February 21, 2020 at Douglas Memorial Hospital. He will be missed by his best friend and soulmate of 17 years Donna (Dee). Loving father of John (Deb), Wendy (Bob), Lisa (Dave), Earl and Terry. Cherished papa of Katie (Jimmy), Owen (Stephanie), Aron (Meg), Ian (Holly) Luke, Amber, Michael, Devin, Summer, Katie, David and Brittany. Cherished great-papa of Hayley (Ryker), Christopher (Jasminn), Elizabeth, Daniella, Makenna, Jaxon, Rylie, Gabriel, Hudson, Nash, Aiden, Olivia, Kaitlyn and Henry. Cherished great-great-papa of Damon, Lincoln, Bryson and Silas. Beloved husband of his late wife Dorothy (Dot). Jack is survived by his sister Gloria McNaughton, daughters-in-law Mary Lou Kellaway, Kathy Biller and he will be missed by extended family, friends and many nieces and nephews. "When you see the stars, remember how much I love you, I am always with you" ...Jack
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 7, 2020
