Jack Matthew Brewster
Passed suddenly on August 13, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital. JJ was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and from a young age had a passion for the construction world. In JJ's free time he carried on his family's tradition of playing fairs throughout Ontario with his taffy business Brewsters Salt Water Taffy. JJ will always be remembered for his generous spirit and his dedication to crafting the perfect party train and always being the best conductor. He left behind his Spouse Nicole Durdan, his two loving boys Jake and Luke and his dog Roy Boy. He is predeceased by his Father Jack Brewster. He will be greatly missed by his mother Anna Brewster and his Sister Jennifer Wilkinson (Richard). JJ is predeceased by his Grandfather Morris Brewster who he loved and who gave him his strong work ethic. Survived by his grandmother Janet Brewster, Uncle Doc Brewster and Aunt Jill Brewster and his cousin Brad Brewster. JJ will be remembered by his long-time friend and boss Nick Inclima and his work crew Brooks and Collin. A Graveside Ceremony will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:30 am at Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery and will be followed by a celebration of JJ's life at his home in Crystal Beach. In lieu of flowers, an Education Fund for JJ's sons has been set up through the Meridian Credit Union, Stevensville Branch. Please contact your local Meridian Credit Union, directly to make a contribution. Please reference account number Act #101282374. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
