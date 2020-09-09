1/1
James Harold BECK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. Predeceased husband of Mary, beloved father of James (Deb), Maureen (Winn), Darlene (Renald), Kristia (Jay), loving grandfather of Casey (Richard), Starlette, John, Steven, Mary Ann (Justin), great grandfather of C-airra, Emilee, Britney, Coby, Cj, Ashlyn, Kolton, Trinity, Conner, Malina, and Lance. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. At James' request cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dialysis Unit at Welland General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME (905) 894-1161.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved