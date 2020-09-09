Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. Predeceased husband of Mary, beloved father of James (Deb), Maureen (Winn), Darlene (Renald), Kristia (Jay), loving grandfather of Casey (Richard), Starlette, John, Steven, Mary Ann (Justin), great grandfather of C-airra, Emilee, Britney, Coby, Cj, Ashlyn, Kolton, Trinity, Conner, Malina, and Lance. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. At James' request cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dialysis Unit at Welland General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME (905) 894-1161.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store