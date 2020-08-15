1/1
James HISCOTT
Suddenly at home in Smithville on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, James Everett Hiscott passed away at the age of 69. Beloved son of the late Everett and Mary Hiscott. He will be missed by cousins June Wilkinson, Marie Whitbourn, Colleen and Bob Logan, Sandra and Owen Romagnoli, extended family, and his good friends Maria, and Lorna. Jim enjoyed a career with J.W. Sheldrick and Neil McCollum as a transport driver. Equally, he was a dedicated member of the West Lincoln Fire Department for 50 years, and passionately pursued the extended community of firefighters throughout North America. Special thanks to WLFD Chief Dennis Fisher, Deputy Chief Tim Hofsink, Firefighter Rick Tansley and his wife Kim, Niagara Regional Police, and to Rev. Gary Patterson and WLFD members for a beautiful graveside service for Jim at Smithville United Church Cemetery on Thursday, August 13. If desired, memorial donations to McNally House Hospice (www.mcnallyhousehospice.com/donate-now/) would be appreciated. merritt-fh.com

Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
