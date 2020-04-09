|
|
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts the family of Jan Mars announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Fort Erie. Jan Willem Hendrik Mars was born in Holland to Bill and Tjizka Mars on January, 14, 1955. He immigrated to Canada in 1965 and attended school in Fort Erie. On September, 10, 1983 Jan married his high school sweetheart Lorraine Sisler in Fort Erie. They raised two beautiful daughters Stephanie and Chantal. Jan was predeceased by his parents Bill and Tjizka Mars, sister Annejesse (Mars)Perquin and brother Pieter Mars. Jan is survived by his wife and best friend Lorraine (Sisler), cherished daughters Stephanie Mars and Chantal Mars ( Tyler), brother Rob Mars(Arlene), sister-in-law Mary Rose Mars, brother- in-law Gerard Perquin, father- in -law Burdett Sisler, sister-in-law Sharon Gill(Dave), sister-in-law Betti Argentino(Chris), brother-in-law Burdett, brother-in-law Norman Sisler(Margaret). Uncle Jan will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Jan choose a career as a Youth Councillor and worked for the District School Board of Niagara. He was well known and respected in his field. He was able to connect with many students who had such admiration for him. His career expanded from 1987 until he retirement in 2016. Jan enjoyed life to the fullest and loved his family and large circle of friends. His adventurous side loved the outdoors camping, hiking, kayaking. Jan's biggest passion was his artistic side creating unique style drawings and painting them. He found so much joy in painting. Some would refer him to be a Gifted Artist. Anyone who knew Jan knows he was a true animal lover. He loved his cats and volunteered at the local SPCA. Jan was a kind and gentle, giving man with an infectious smile. You will be deeply missed by all of us. We love you. "Fly high Free Spirit" Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (please monitor the funeral website for updated details). Those who wish to remember Jan in a special way may make a donation to the SPCA in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services Fort Erie.
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 9, 2020