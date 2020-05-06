Rose, Jane Louise July 11, 1926 - May 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jane Rose nee (Pollard) on May 3, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Predeceased by her son Michael and brothers Jack (May), Jim (Elizabeth) and sister Florence and sister in law Hilda. She was the daughter of the late John and Helen Pollard. She was the cherished mother of Judy and Cathy. Loving grandmother to Val (Tad) and Chris. Loving great grandmother to Elizabeth (Josh), Katelyn (Austin) and Misty. Loving Great Great Grandmother to Annarose, Aislynn, Adeline and Amayah. Loving sister to Tom (Donna). She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and extended family and many friends and neighbors. We would like to thank Dr. Che, Donna and all the staff at Unit D of the Greater Niagara General Hospital for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Mom. Cremation has taken place entrusted the Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie. Burial and a service to celebrate her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation



