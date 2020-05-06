Jane Louise Rose
1926-07-11 - 2020-05-03
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose, Jane Louise July 11, 1926 - May 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jane Rose nee (Pollard) on May 3, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Predeceased by her son Michael and brothers Jack (May), Jim (Elizabeth) and sister Florence and sister in law Hilda. She was the daughter of the late John and Helen Pollard. She was the cherished mother of Judy and Cathy. Loving grandmother to Val (Tad) and Chris. Loving great grandmother to Elizabeth (Josh), Katelyn (Austin) and Misty. Loving Great Great Grandmother to Annarose, Aislynn, Adeline and Amayah. Loving sister to Tom (Donna). She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and extended family and many friends and neighbors. We would like to thank Dr. Che, Donna and all the staff at Unit D of the Greater Niagara General Hospital for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Mom. Cremation has taken place entrusted the Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie. Burial and a service to celebrate her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved