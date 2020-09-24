1/1
Janet Ruth (Claus) BREWSTER
It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother Janet on September 22 , 2020. She is now in the loving arms of her husband Morris Brewster (1994). Janet is survived by her children Morris (Doc) Brewster and Jill Brewster. Her world was forever changed on September 23, 2019 when her beloved son Jack Ronald Brewster suddenly passed away. She is survived by her loving sister Charlotte (late Roderick) Walsh. She was predeceased by her parents Louis and Josephine (Hombach) Claus and her siblings William (Vera) Claus, Bud (Dorothy) Claus and Joan (Frank) Huffman, and her grandson Jack Matthew (JJ) Brewster (Nicole Durdan) on August 13, 2020. Janet was the much loved grandmother to Doc's children, Nicole and Brad Brewster and Jack's beloved daughter Jennifer (Rich) Wilkinson. Special GG to Alex, Halle, Jake and Luke Brewster and Bianca Wilkinson. Janet had a special place in her heart for Lucille Brewster (Nicole and Brad's mother) and Melissa Brewster (Alex and Halle's mother). She will be missed by several nieces and nephews with a soft spot for Louis (Diana) Claus Jr., Beverly (Dan) Bazzani, Samantha Saieva, Dotty Brown, Murray (Helene) Brewster and Bill Davidge. Janet worked hard along side her husband Morris in many businesses including E-Z Trenching Ltd., the Dairi Crème in Crystal Beach and travelling the Fall Fair circuit making Brewster's Salt Water Taffy, a trade Morris learned from his grandfather Claude Fowler in the 1940's. Janet was a proud American Citizen. She treasured her time with Charlotte and Rod every Saturday on the golf course at Fort Erie Golf Club where she garnered a Hole-In-One. They were famous for popping Champagne @ the Seventh Hole with the Gibson's and eating PB & J sandwiches. In lieu of flowers and donations, we encourage you to honor Janet's memory by being kind to one another. A private family graveside service was held at Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery, where she was laid to rest with her husband, son and grandson. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 24, 2020.
