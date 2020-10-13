1/1
Jean Helen PORTER-LEWIS
1930-01-31 - 2020-08-08
Peacefully and surrounded with love, Jean passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 90. Survived and deeply missed by her sister Faye and her husband Roger. Pre deceased by her parents Macdonald and Marjorie Porter, her beloved daughter Linda, her brother Carmen and her sister Carol. We know they are all finally reunited. Jean was a former Professional Roller Derby and an inductee of the Roller Derby Hall of Fame. In her later years she served as a board member of the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, details will be posted to the Benner Funeral Service's website when confirmed. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 13, 2020.
