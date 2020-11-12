1/1
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Uncle, brother and friend Joe Gauder. Joe passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie at the age of 84. Joe was preceded in death by his mother Elisabeth, his father Franz and his three brothers Peter, Sepp, and Frank. Joe is survived by his beloved friend Anne Hanf, his sister Marianne Szijarto and sister-in-laws Lilo Gauder and Rosa Gauder and many nieces and nephews who will always remember him as the supportive "cool" uncle they were always excited to see. Joe, you made a significant and lasting impact on us all - you are loved and greatly missed! Thank you to Dave MacDonald, his family, Joe's friends and those at Niagara Health and HNHB LHIN whose care and support allowed Joe to spend his convalescence at home. Joe's wish was to have his ashes spread at the family cottage near Rosseau Ontario where he enjoyed many beautiful summer days with friends and family. We plan to have a celebration of life for Joe in Fort Erie in late spring, circumstances permitting. Online condolences are available at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 12, 2020.
