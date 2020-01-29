|
Thomas, John Allan Chamberlain "Jack" It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Thomas on January 23, 2020, at the age of 88. He was predeceased by Lynn, his beloved wife of over 59 years. He is survived by his children Laura (Sarah), Jeffrey (Anna), Gregory (Ellen), Philip (Mary) and Katharine. He loved being "Grandad Jack" to his grandchildren Hannah, Micah, Jacob, Emily, Jesper, Yannick and Pepin. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Greater Niagara General Hospital Foundation will be gratefully accepted. Jack's family would like to thank the team at the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 29, 2020