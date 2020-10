1929 to 2020 Peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital in St. Catharines, Ontario on Friday, October 9, 2020. John was predeceased by his cherished wife Evelyn (nee Devine). He was a loving father to Deborah, Mary (predeceased), William (Lynn), Patrick (Celia) and Theresa (Paul), proud grandfather to ten, great-grandfather to five and eldest brother to eleven. A private funeral followed by cremation will be held in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Online condolences may be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca