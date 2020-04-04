|
Born June 24, 1927, Buffalo, New York; died March 29, 2020, Fort Erie, Ontario. Johnny was the son of Andre and his most treasured mother Rosalia, and the last of his five siblings (Peter, Margaret, Franny, Sarah, and Andrew). He is predeceased by Wally, his "brother from another mother" who was his tenant for many years. They were truly the "Odd Couple", and Johnny was the fastidious Felix, cleaning up after Wally (the bull-in-the-china-shop Oscar) wherever he went. Wally took care of the spectacular floral landscaping and the audio-visual departments while Johnny was in charge of the cooking and housework. Johnny also leaves behind a lifetime of friends, on both sides of the border. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews, as well as many beloved friends including David, Sue, John, and Mar. Johnny joined the US Navy in 1945, and, after they trained him to be a mechanic, they wisely put to him to work as a cook on the USS Fayette in the Pacific. After his discharge he worked in various aspects of the restaurant business in Buffalo (Brookfield Country Club, Marvin Gardens), and then moved in 1964 to Fort Erie where he served for many years as a chef at the Buffalo Canoe Club in Ridgeway, Ontario. Johnny loved three things in his life: people, cooking, and singing. He loved cooking and singing for his family and friends. He grew tomatoes and zucchini for many years--every year making gallons of sauce which he gladly shared. He made his own wine for a number of years. He was a true Italian, in his house you were invited to "Mange! Mange!" And no one left the house without a little something from his freezer. His tuna noodle casserole was delicious! Until his fall from a ladder (!) in August of 2019, Johnny was still driving (at 92!) although his ten year old Corolla had fewer than 10,000 miles on the odometer. After his accident he was bounced around the Niagara Peninsula from hospitals in Niagara Falls to Port Colborne to Welland and back again to Niagara Falls. He enjoyed his brief stay at River Road in Niagara Falls before being transferred to long term care at Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie. After so many years of solitary living, he thoroughly enjoyed the ministrations of his kind caregivers, expert medical personnel, and somebody else's cooking. Johnny frequently stated that he had led a good life, he did it his way, and he was looking forward to being reunited in Heaven with his mother, beloved relatives, and friends. "C'est la vie!" Johnny's final resting place is in the Birchwood Mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo. Donations made to your local food bank would make him very happy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway.
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 4, 2020