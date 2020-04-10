|
Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Sullivan)(2010). Loved father of Douglas (Cheryl), Judy Hampton (Wayne) and James (Tracy). Cherished grandfather of Christopher (Kara), Lori (Jon), A.J. (Rebekah), Amy (Dan), Megan and Ashley and great-grandfather of Hailey, Taylor, Rylyn, Addisyn, Josette, Griffin, Greta, Lucy and Jadwen. Dear brother of the late Eldred, Leon and Shirley Parks. Brother-in-law of Bill Parks. John was retired from the Niagara Regional Police after 27 years of service and one of the founding members of Lakemount Worship Centre. Special thanks to Dr. Woods, the staff at WLMH Emergency and EMS for all of your compassionate care. Private family services and interment have taken place at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to House of Refuge (houseofrefuge.ca) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 10, 2020