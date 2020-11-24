It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jon Finnigan. Surrounded by his loving family, Jon passed away peacefully in Toronto, on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 after a short battle with terminal cancer. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jennifer Marinangeli. He was a loving father to his son Christopher and his wife Robyn and cherished grandfather ("Gramps") to their children Devyn and Quinnlan. He was also a wonderful stepfather to Rachel and her husband Lehel. A private family service has been held at Turner & Porter. For online condolences and more information about Jon's life please visit www.turnerporter.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 24, 2020.