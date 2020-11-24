1/
Jon William Finnigan
1950-01-17 - 2020-11-10
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jon Finnigan. Surrounded by his loving family, Jon passed away peacefully in Toronto, on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 after a short battle with terminal cancer. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jennifer Marinangeli. He was a loving father to his son Christopher and his wife Robyn and cherished grandfather ("Gramps") to their children Devyn and Quinnlan. He was also a wonderful stepfather to Rachel and her husband Lehel. A private family service has been held at Turner & Porter. For online condolences and more information about Jon's life please visit www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
