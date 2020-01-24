Home

More Obituaries for Joseph Batenburg
Joseph Batenburg

Joseph Batenburg Obituary
Passed away at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Ellen (2013), his brothers John and Harry, and his sister Marsha. Dad has "gone fishing" for the last time. He leaves behind his children Ron, Joanne (Rich) Niceliu, Tim, Nancy (Dave) Vermeer, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his brother Tony (Cory). As per Joseph's wishes, there will no service. Cremation has taken place. Rest in peace. You fought a good fight. We will all think of you when we catch that next fish. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville 905-774-7277. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 24, 2020
