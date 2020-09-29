1/1
Joy Winifred FARMER
With sadness we announce the peacefully passing of Joy on Sat Sept 26th, 2020 in her 89th year. Loving and devoted wife to Charles for 67 years. Cherished mother to Gail (Peter) Higenell and Lee Farmer. Special Nana to Ian Higenell (Maggie Hickey), Valerie Higenell (Sylvain Garcia), Laura Higenell (Phillip Maloney) and Nelson Higenell (Jessica Baumhour) and great granddaughter Daphne Garcia. She will be fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Oscar in California and sisters-in-law Marie and Olive in England. Joy and Charles moved from England in the 1950's with their daughter to raise their family in Toronto. They then spent a few years in Muskoka, retiring to Niagara-on-the-Lake and later moving to Fonthill where Joy enjoyed watching the deer and other wildlife on her daughter's large country property. As a couple they enjoyed being social, spending time with their many friends in Niagara. Her family would like to extend a sincere 'Thank You' to Dr. Arvinte and the nurses at Hotel Dieu Shaver for their dedicated care of Joy in her final weeks. In keeping with Joy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY - 905-892-1699. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
