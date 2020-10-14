1/1
Joyce Anita (Feir) FARRELL
It is with broken hearts that the family announces the passing of a wonderful lady, peacefully in Grimsby, with family at her side, in her 90th year. Devoted and beloved wife for 67 years of William Horton Farrell (predeceased). Survived by her sons, Wayne Farrell and Terry Farrell, and daughters, Darlene Koudys, Marilyn Boyd, and Jo-Anne Brunner (George Brunner). Proud Grandma of Norman (Danielle) and Tyler Boyd (Jessica), Matthew (Vanessa) and Lauren Koudys, Natasha Clarke (Greg) and Preston Farrell, (Michelle) Dylan McClean, and Natalie Kellman (Ryan). Also, she was thrilled over great-grandchildren Stephan, Trent, Brightyn, Connor, Hunter, Madilyn, Karishma and Anaisha. Predeceased by parents, Verna and Cecil Feir, sister, Gwendolyn Simpson (Vaughn) and brother, Donald Feir, survived by sister in laws, Ann Feir, and Margaret Feir. She will be sadly missed by long-time friends, Betty Duffield and Anna Long, also especially missed by cousin, Bonnie Walling, and special neice, Debbie Heerschap, as well as many other relatives and friends. She was born in Haliburton, Ontario and that is where she met her lifelong husband when he visited there, from Grimsby. They met at a big dancehall there, called Golden Slipper, and danced together seamlessly from that night on for most of their lives. She could be found in the arena there also watching William playing hockey for The Haliburton Huskies. She was an avid swimmer when younger in the lakes up north. She lived in Toronto, Grimsby, Beamsville as well as Haliburton more than once throughout her life. Besides raising a large family, she worked for Christie's Dairy Bars both in Grimsby and Beamsville locations; as well she worked at a popular dress shop, Leidens, in Beamsville, Steinbergs grocery store in Grimsby, and also worked as a nanny for a lawyer in Toronto, when she was 17 years of age. Besides raising her family, her favourite past times were, playing Euchre, gardening in the flowerbeds, dancing, bowling, camping and fishing. Service details will be posted on the website of Tallman Funeral Homes. If desired, donations can be made to Heart and Stroke or Alzheimer Associations, or West Lincoln Hospital Fund. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
