Juliana "Julie" (nee Ramos) ASFUR
February 7, 1942 - November 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital after her battle with cancer on Monday morning the 16th of November 2020 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of Hani Grand Knight of Council 3320 in Fort Erie, for 48 years. Mother of Fadi (Lucía Terra) and Ramzi (Rebecca Douglas). Loving Teyta of Sam and Leo. Sister of Alejandro, Salud, Dionisio Osmondo, Nestora, Regina, Fortunata and Luis. She is predeceased by her parents Jose Ramos and Clotilde Cantos. She was an avid reader, a meticulous researcher determined and resilient. Her perseverance helped her to provide each of her four younger siblings with a university education. Working at the Philippines Atomic Energy Commission in nuclear chemistry, she earned a Master's fellowship at the University of California at Irvine where she met Hani and where they started the International Students Association together. She dedicated herself to her family while living in Lebanon, Nigeria, Jordan, and the United States before finally settling in Fort Erie, Ontario. An active member of the Filipino community in the Niagara Region, she was known for her kindness and welcoming approach to all people, especially new arrivals to Canada, were drawn to her seeking advice and counsel. She continued her love for chemistry as a teaching assistant at Brock University. She was an outstanding member of the Catholic Women's League, St. Michael's Council, Fort Erie and was unwavering in her faith. She enjoyed gardening and continued to pursue learning opportunities in chemistry and science. Her home was a welcoming place for all with many gatherings that included Filipino Middle Eastern and European cuisines full bellies, and care packages to take home. May she rest in peace. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If desired and in lieu of flowers may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society through the following memorial fundraiser link: https://tinyurl.com/juliana-memorial Benner Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 26, 2020.
