Peacefully, in the comfort of her home, June Danagher passed away on Friday March 27, 2020. She was 81 years of age. Cherished wife and best friend of Vince. Forever loved mother of Vince and Terry (Jo-Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Sean. Survived by her siblings Dolly, Wayne (Marleane) and Al (Ann). Pre-deceased by her brother Roy and infant sister Edna Marina. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and many dear friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Ltd. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, details for the Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In June's memory, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca BUDGELL's (519)442-2200 Paris, Ontario
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 3, 2020