With profound sorrow the family of Kathleen Cartwright announces her sudden and unexpected passing on Monday at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, resident of Niagara-on-the-Lake - Gate Street. Born in Montreal to Thomas (d. 1982) and Noreen (d. 2008) Cartwright, she was the younger sister to Richard (d. 2001) of North Carolina. She is survived by her sister, Noreen, and nephew, Jeffrey Cartwright, both of Toronto. Friend of Darrel Martin. Survived by family in Montreal, Eastern Townships - Quebec and North Carolina. A graduate of McGill University in Industrial Relations. She had a long and successful career in the automotive, medical/healthcare and municipal sectors across Canada. Kathleen had a brilliant mind and loved to read. Libraries were her passion as was the game show Jeopardy where she beat many a contestant. Strong willed and determined - she was generous and loving to a fault. Special thanks to Sunnybrook Emergency - Blue Zone and CVICU Dr. Scales and the dedicated staff. Thanks to Dr. Shirley Caspin, colleagues at HIROC and Kathleen's many friends for their offers of support during this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in Kathleen's honor to a would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. We will love you forever