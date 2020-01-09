Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cartwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Stella Cartwright


1954 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Stella Cartwright Obituary
With profound sorrow the family of Kathleen Cartwright announces her sudden and unexpected passing on Monday at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, resident of Niagara-on-the-Lake - Gate Street. Born in Montreal to Thomas (d. 1982) and Noreen (d. 2008) Cartwright, she was the younger sister to Richard (d. 2001) of North Carolina. She is survived by her sister, Noreen, and nephew, Jeffrey Cartwright, both of Toronto. Friend of Darrel Martin. Survived by family in Montreal, Eastern Townships - Quebec and North Carolina. A graduate of McGill University in Industrial Relations. She had a long and successful career in the automotive, medical/healthcare and municipal sectors across Canada. Kathleen had a brilliant mind and loved to read. Libraries were her passion as was the game show Jeopardy where she beat many a contestant. Strong willed and determined - she was generous and loving to a fault. Special thanks to Sunnybrook Emergency - Blue Zone and CVICU Dr. Scales and the dedicated staff. Thanks to Dr. Shirley Caspin, colleagues at HIROC and Kathleen's many friends for their offers of support during this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in Kathleen's honor to a would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. We will love you forever
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -