Kathryn Mary Shortreed
Passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late John (1993). Loved mother of Crystal Bartels (Peter) and Blain Shortreed (Pamela). Cherished grandmother of Jaclyn, John and Angela. Dear sister of Ray Fisher (late Betty) and Jack Fisher (Sylvia). Kay was an avid reader and enjoyed her crossword puzzles. She was small in stature but very feisty in nature and will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place with interment at Queen's Lawn Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to McNally House or GBF Community Services would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755.


Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 26, 2020.
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
