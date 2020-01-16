Home

Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
Keith David Sullivan

Keith David Sullivan Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Keith David Sullivan (Sully). Keith passed peacefully at GNGH at the age of 63 on January 6 2020. Sully was a man of many talents with his most recent as an artist and a great one at that, he really loved his paintings. Sully will be survived by his common-law wife Cheryl Janeway, daughter Casey-Lee Sullivan (wayne),loving brother Patrick Sullivan (Christine). Keith was a loving son to pre-deseased to Dorthy Simons(mother) and Owen Sullivan (father). He was also a loving uncle. Those who wish to express their condolences may join the family on thurs January 16 at 4-6 with words at 5:30 at Williams funeral home located at 722 Ridge rd. N Ridgeway. Celebration of life to follow july 2020 all are welcome more info to follow. LOVE YOU DADDY XOXO!
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 16, 2020
