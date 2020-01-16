|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Keith David Sullivan (Sully). Keith passed peacefully at GNGH at the age of 63 on January 6 2020. Sully was a man of many talents with his most recent as an artist and a great one at that, he really loved his paintings. Sully will be survived by his common-law wife Cheryl Janeway, daughter Casey-Lee Sullivan (wayne),loving brother Patrick Sullivan (Christine). Keith was a loving son to pre-deseased to Dorthy Simons(mother) and Owen Sullivan (father). He was also a loving uncle. Those who wish to express their condolences may join the family on thurs January 16 at 4-6 with words at 5:30 at Williams funeral home located at 722 Ridge rd. N Ridgeway. Celebration of life to follow july 2020 all are welcome more info to follow. LOVE YOU DADDY XOXO!
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 16, 2020