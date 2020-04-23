|
Passed away at McNally House Hospice, on Friday, April 17, 2020, in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Donna Jantzi. Loved father of Rose Ostoff (Nick) and Elaine Logie and stepfather of Cindy Costley (Walter) and Michael Jantzi. Cherished grandfather of Deanna Holman (Bruce) and great-grandfather of Zachary and Shiloh. Dear brother of Dale Logie (Irene) and brother-in-law of Pat Summers (Paul). Uncle of Daniel Logie, Natalie Logie and Scott Summers. Special thanks to McNally House, homecare nurses Tanya and Nellie and Dr. Zbuk and Dr. Waserman from Juravinski, for all of your care. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Keith's life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to McNally House Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 23, 2020