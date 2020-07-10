1/2
Kevin Cobham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadly missed but never forgotten Kevin Cobham 61 years died peacefully July 1, 2020 at the Western Hospital in PEI. Kevin leaves behind his beloved wife Maria, of 33 years, his children Kyle (Jade), Veronica and grandson Karson. The son of the late William and Doloris Cobham he was the youngest of 10 children survived by Billy Cobham (Susan), Anita Mangos (Peter), Patricia Black, Phyllis Jones (Bill), Norma Black David Cobham (Mary), Leslie Cobham (Astrida), Gerry Cobham (Crystal), and Jim Cobham (Bernie). He will be greatly missed by his mother-in-law Veronica McGrath, her friend, her son and her bingo partner, and by all the McGrath's who always treated him as a brother. He now joins his father-in-law Michael McGrath whom he loved so much. It was his last wish to put his feet on PEI where he spent endless summers enjoying family, fishing, and his heritage, right up until his last days. Kevin was always the life of the party and brought so much joy and laughter to everyone he encountered. Words cannot express the love and support we have received from friends and family in Grimsby where we have spent the last 32 years, and to everyone in PEI and surrounding areas. Special thanks to Dr. Khoo and Diana. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved