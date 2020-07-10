Sadly missed but never forgotten Kevin Cobham 61 years died peacefully July 1, 2020 at the Western Hospital in PEI. Kevin leaves behind his beloved wife Maria, of 33 years, his children Kyle (Jade), Veronica and grandson Karson. The son of the late William and Doloris Cobham he was the youngest of 10 children survived by Billy Cobham (Susan), Anita Mangos (Peter), Patricia Black, Phyllis Jones (Bill), Norma Black David Cobham (Mary), Leslie Cobham (Astrida), Gerry Cobham (Crystal), and Jim Cobham (Bernie). He will be greatly missed by his mother-in-law Veronica McGrath, her friend, her son and her bingo partner, and by all the McGrath's who always treated him as a brother. He now joins his father-in-law Michael McGrath whom he loved so much. It was his last wish to put his feet on PEI where he spent endless summers enjoying family, fishing, and his heritage, right up until his last days. Kevin was always the life of the party and brought so much joy and laughter to everyone he encountered. Words cannot express the love and support we have received from friends and family in Grimsby where we have spent the last 32 years, and to everyone in PEI and surrounding areas. Special thanks to Dr. Khoo and Diana. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



