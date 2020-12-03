1/
Kyle Irvine Marrie
Marrie, Kyle Irvine On Thursday, November 26, 2020 Kyle Marrie of Beamsville passed away at his residence in his 30th year. He leaves behind his parents Dan Marrie and Lorna (Randy) Haining. Kyle will be deeply missed by his brother Brett Haining. He will be remembered fondly by his grandma Kay Arthur and his great-uncle Raymond Marrie. He was predeceased by his grandparents Steven and Verna Marrie and Irvin Laidman. He will be missed by his many uncles and aunts. Due to CoVid restrictions, a private family service will be held. Memorial donations to a West Niagara Mental Health would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the funeral home. merritt-fh.com ~ He was good and kind ~


Published in Niagara This Week on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
