It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Laney on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 53. Loving mother of Ashley, Elisabeth, Cameron and Grace. Beloved Nana of Jayce, Adalyn, Jayden, Lukas and Lincoln. Cherished daughter to Ileen Richter and Alfred Johnson. Dear sister of Lee and Roger Johnson. She will be fondly missed by her extended family and many friends. Laney was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 1967. Moving to St. Catharines Ontario in 1977 with her parents and siblings. Laney was the care giver to many including all of her children and her children's friends over the last 27 years. She spent most of her time raising her children and having a house full of their friends making sure everyone was fed, and as comfortable as can be with a roof over their heads and a place to call home. She was the life of the party, always making new friends and acquaintances, making sure everyone had everything they may need even if it was out of her own pocket. It brings us warmth to our hearts knowing this past year she did everything she could to make herself happy, weather that was on the back of a motorcycle for her "wind therapy", camping with her friends, lunch/dinner dates with new friends or having her kids and grandchildren around sitting by the fire laughing with the rock n roll turned up. Due to Covid 19, family and friends are invited to participate in a drive by and walk on the beach memorial at Charles Daily Beach in Vineland, under the pavilion on Saturday, September 12, 2 p.m. - sunset to pay their respects. Rain date scheduled Sunday, September 13th, 2 p.m. - sunset. A celebration of life will be announced in the future. "Fearless let's life flow, Careless as the wind blows, Can't follow, I've proved this, A fresh tattoo, everyone knew this, Follow no direction, only yellow lines, Love free, its timeless, Forget the minute, I'm free and fearless." As per Laney's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be directed to the GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/f/laney-johnson-funeral-and-memorial-fund-raiser
