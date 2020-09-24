1/
Lawrence BUTTNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce that Lawrence passed away peacefully with dignity and courage, at home, surrounded by the love of his family on September 3, 2020. Devoted best friend and soulmate to Marilyn for 61 years. Loving father to Gary (Stella), Debbie (Dave), Laura (Edward), and Stephen (Kellie). Proud grandpa to his 10 grandchildren, India, Leslie, Erin, Marten, Jaimie, Claire, Katherine, Nicholas, Ben and Kasey. Survived by his brother Steven, sisters Margaret and Joan, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased his parents Joseph and Annette, and brother Bob. Lawrence was a professional mechanical engineer by trade, which included travelling extensively across the world and living in India with his family for three adventurous years. Although his work took him around the globe, Lawrence had a special place in his heart for Canada's North and the Rockies. Lawrence loved learning and building things for his whole life and enjoyed cabinetry, computers, reading about astronomy, and watching many hours of sports. In his retirement years, Lawrence and Marilyn enjoyed operating a Bed and Breakfast in Niagara-on-the-Lake, before finally settling to Welland. Above all else, Lawrence was a family man. The family wishes to extend a sincere Thank You to the nursing and PSW staff from St. Elizabeth's, Paramed, Bayshore who cared for Lawrence in his final months. Respecting Lawrence's wishes, cremation has taken place. At this time, the family will honour Lawrence privately. Memorial donations in honour of Lawrence may be made to Hospice Niagara or the Canadian Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved