Lawrence BUTTNER

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Lawrence passed away peacefully with dignity and courage, at home, surrounded by the love of his family on September 3, 2020. Devoted best friend and soulmate to Marilyn for 61 years. Loving father to Gary (Stella), Debbie (Dave), Laura (Edward), and Stephen (Kellie). Proud grandpa to his 10 grandchildren, India, Leslie, Erin, Marten, Jaimie, Claire, Katherine, Nicholas, Ben and Kasey. Survived by his brother Steven, sisters Margaret and Joan, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased his parents Joseph and Annette, and brother Bob. Lawrence was a professional mechanical engineer by trade, which included travelling extensively across the world and living in India with his family for three adventurous years. Although his work took him around the globe, Lawrence had a special place in his heart for Canada's North and the Rockies. Lawrence loved learning and building things for his whole life and enjoyed cabinetry, computers, reading about astronomy, and watching many hours of sports. In his retirement years, Lawrence and Marilyn enjoyed operating a Bed and Breakfast in Niagara-on-the-Lake, before finally settling to Welland. Above all else, Lawrence was a family man. The family wishes to extend a sincere Thank You to the nursing and PSW staff from St. Elizabeth's, Paramed, Bayshore who cared for Lawrence in his final months. Respecting Lawrence's wishes, cremation has taken place. At this time, the family will honour Lawrence privately. Memorial donations in honour of Lawrence may be made to Hospice Niagara or the Canadian Cancer Society
.