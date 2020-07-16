May 8, 1919 - July 8, 2020 Leonard Rantell will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Leonard passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at the age of 101 years. He is predeceased by his wife Patricia Rantell and their children Susan Pierce and Raymond Rantell. Leonard is survived by his grandchildren Tina (Tom) Pimental, Daniel Pierce, Glenn (Stephanie) Pierce, Amber Marlatt, Shannon Marlatt, Christopher Rantell and Melissa Rae Rantell and their families. The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at Deer Park Villa. Visitation will be held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30a.m. with tributes to Leonard at 11:30a.m. Urn interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington. www.smithsfh.com