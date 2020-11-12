1/1
Leonard "Len" WYBREW
Surrounded with love, sadly Len passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital with his family by his side, at the age of 72. Loving husband of Donna (nee Twose) and dearly loved father of Jason Wybrew, Stephanie Wybrew (Fran O'Brien), Tammy (Gary) Zalepa, Tricia (Darren) Johnston, and Carrie (Dave) Santo. Proud Papa of Sloane and Myles O'Brien, Nathan and Benjamin Zalepa, Tyler and Olivia Johnston, and Frankie Santo. Dear brother of Michael (Christine) Wybrew and Paddi (Greg) Hildebrand, and brother-in-law of Tom (Cheryl) Twose and John (Rita) Twose and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Len is predeceased by his parents William and Rose Wybrew, mother-in-law Mae Twose and sister-in-law Marilyn Bradfield. Len worked for CBSA for 35 years, retiring as Superintendent with his wife in 2005. Len's focus was his family, especially cherishing time with his grandchildren. A private family service will take place at Niagara Lake Shore Cemetery in Niagara-on-the-Lake. A heartfelt thank you to the attending paramedics, doctors, and nurses at GNGH for their wonderful care for Len and the family. In memory of Len, donations to Niagara Health Foundation (GNGH site) or Project Share would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 12, 2020.
