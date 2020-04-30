Home

Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Tom McDougall (1991). Dearly loved and devoted mother of the three J's; Joseph, Johanna and Joan. Cherished Nannie of Olivia and Lucas. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Johanna MacNeil, three sisters; Sal, Mae and Caddie, and one brother; John. She will always be remembered for her kindness and love she gave everyone. 'Peace, well and happiness.' A private family funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Cremation followed the service, with interment of Mrs. McDougall's ashes to take place in the family plot in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Bridgeport, Nova Scotia at a later date. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 30, 2020
