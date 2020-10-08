It is with broken hearts that the family announces the passing of a wonderful lady peacefully at home in her 80th year. Survived by her husband Albert of 44 years of marriage, her daughter Kathi (Darrell Keller) son Michael (Renshaw) and wife Pam. Brother Bill (Cheryl) Dunn. Cherished Nana of her princesses Maddison Keller and Samantha Renshaw. Extended family Marc (Alringer) and Barbara (Rinehart) and their children Aiden and Austin Alringer and Kaitlyn and Megan Rinehart, along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Martha Dunn and her sister Diane. Linda became president of Dunn the Mover in 1982 and was still working there after 64 years. Everyday she looked forward to going to work by 6 a.m. to ensure that everyone was taken care of. She loved her Dunn the Mover family as she always spoke of them as "My People" and will be missed by all whose lives she touched through her kindness, generosity and incredible work ethic. Her famous candy bowl will be missed by all her drivers. As well, Sugar will be sadly missed by her dear friends in St. Maarten which she considered her second home. Outside of work she looked forward to Saturday morning shopping in Buffalo, Sunday morning family meetings and NASCAR (especially #4 Kevin Harvick). Special thank you to Dr. R.J. Kamatovic who she considered more than just her doctor, Dr. Scher and the family's special Angel Cheryle (Lil Hump) Marlatt and her beloved Mr. Smith. Benner Funeral Services 1105 Benner Ave. entrusted with arrangements. Friends are invited to a Drive Past visit with the family in the Dunn the Mover parking lot on Saturday, October 10th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visitors will remain in their car and will enter northbound from Kraft Rd. Funeral staff will be present to provide directions. A private family service will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, with a celebration of life at a future date at Dunn the Mover, St. Maarten and Daytona Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greater Fort Erie Secondary School where for 66 years her buses have transported students to.



