Linda May LOUNSBURY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the St. Catharines Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 71 years of age. Loving wife of Keith Lounsbury of Beamsville for 51 years. Mother of Terry (Carmelina) of Welland and Jamie (Rochelle) of Goderich. Grandmother of Michael and Sarah. Sister of Anne McIntyre, the late Valerie Unrau, Jack Horton, Debbie (Fred) Leyburn. She was known for her Christian faith and her love and hospitality will be missed by many dear family members and close friends. Our family would like to sincerely thank all the Doctors, Nurses and caregivers that helped her along her courageous journey. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on May 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved