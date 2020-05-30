Peacefully at the St. Catharines Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 71 years of age. Loving wife of Keith Lounsbury of Beamsville for 51 years. Mother of Terry (Carmelina) of Welland and Jamie (Rochelle) of Goderich. Grandmother of Michael and Sarah. Sister of Anne McIntyre, the late Valerie Unrau, Jack Horton, Debbie (Fred) Leyburn. She was known for her Christian faith and her love and hospitality will be missed by many dear family members and close friends. Our family would like to sincerely thank all the Doctors, Nurses and caregivers that helped her along her courageous journey. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on May 30, 2020.