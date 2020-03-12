Home

In Loving Memory of a dear Wife, Mother and Grandmother, who passed away March 15, 2019. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered "Come to Me" With tearful eyes we watched you, We watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. It's lonesome here without you, We miss you more each day. Life doesn't seem the same here, since you have gone away. But when we see your picture, your smile just seems to say, "Don't cry, I'm in God's hands now, We'll reunite one day." Missed terribly and loved always by Pat, Thomas, Leanna, Angela, Kelsey, Ryan, Christian and Jacob.
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 12, 2020
