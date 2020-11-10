1/
Lloy (Sann) Krick
Suddenly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Lloy Krick of Beamsville, aged 93 years. Wife of Loyal and mother of John and Mary Beth Sann and their daughter Marlaina and Jennifer Sann and her daughters Ashley, Melissa and Taylor. Predeceased by first husband Howard Sann (1980). Cremation. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 13th at 11:00am by invitation only at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland. All provinicial COVID restrictions will be in place. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 10, 2020.
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
