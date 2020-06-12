TICE, Lloyd Eric 1925 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eric Tice at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on June 2, 2020 in his 96th year. Predeceased by his loving wife, Edith (Mino) January 10, 2011. Loving father of Geraldine (Jim) Killins, Doug (Willi) Tice, Darlene (Brad) Cavers, Dennis (Jody) Tice, Debbie (Lorne) Bristo. Cherished Grandfather of fourteen Grandchildren and sixteen Great Grandchildren, who will remember his great sense of humour. Predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Rita Tice. He is survived by his sisters, Marguerite Lymburner (the late Milan) and Muriel Packham (Gordon). A very special thank you to the staff of Haldimand War Memorial Hospital and Paramed Care Givers for their loving care, compassion and support. A private family service was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Rev. Christine Hossack officiating. Interment at Merritts United Church Cemetery. In memory of Eric, donations to Merritts United Church (through the funeral home) or Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation at https://dhhf.ca/donate/ would be appreciated by his family. merritt-fh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 12, 2020.