|
|
A heart of gold stopped beating, Two smiling eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. They say memories are golden, Well, maybe that is true. But we never wanted memories, We only wanted you. A million times we needed you, A million times we cried. If love could have saved you, You never would have died. If we could have one lifetime wish, A wish that could come true, We would pray to Jesus with all our hearts, For yesterday and you. Terribly missed by her husband, daughters and grandchildren
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 27, 2020