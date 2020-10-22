Louis LOUIE

Instead of celebrating the 60th anniversary of Louis and Lina Louie, it is with a heavy heart that we will be celebrating the life of Louis. It is difficult to put into words the impact that he had upon our community. Louis loved his wife of 60 years, and was immensely proud of his family and adored his grandchildren. Growing up between Canton and Hong Kong, Louis lived an extraordinary life that led him to Fort Erie, where he was the proud owner of The Parkview Restaurant. A lover of good cooking and dinner parties, Louis will be remembered for his generous hospitality and kind nature. He was a friend to all that knew him and a pillar of both the Fort Erie community and Niagara's Chinese community, providing support to anyone that needed it. Louis was often unmistakably seen driving around town with a license plate bearing his name, smiling no matter where he went or who he spoke to. He passed away suddenly on Monday October 12, just shy of his 91st birthday. While his physical presence will be missed, Louie taught us how to care for others and displayed a strength and determination that few in this life possess, and that will remain with us. He is survived by his loving wife Lina, and sadly missed by his daughter Diana (Michael) Polinski, son-in-law Fred Clarke Louie, and his four grandchildren, Hannah, Nicholas, Julia, and Jackson. He is also survived by his brother David and many relatives and friends. He will be greeted in heaven by his daughter Linda, his brother Bing, and sister Kim Fong. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-4. Covid-19 regulations require a scheduled appointment prior to arrival at the funeral home. Please call between 9-4 to schedule or email info@bennerfuneralservices.com . Private funeral services and burial will take place. If so desired, donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.



