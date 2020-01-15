|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Louise "Lou" Coshan. She is survived by her partner Ed Chadwick and was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Angus Coshan. She was a dearly loved lady who will be sorely missed by her daughters Margaret, Loretta and Rita, her son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Adam, Meagan, Martin, Ethan, Kevin, Heather, Trevor well as her great-grandchildren. Lou leaves her behind many cherished friends. Lou was a long-term volunteer and valued member of the community. Her passion and dedication to numerous organizations and individuals are both respected and admired. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie are entrusted with arrangements. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church on Friday at 11 o'clock. A reception will be held at the Fort Erie Golf Course from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Palliative Care or Friends of the Library.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 15, 2020